Michigan head coach Juwan Howard recovering after successful heart surgery

(WXYZ) — Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard is recovering after successful heart surgery, the university announced Friday.

Michigan says Howard had a scheduled operation on an aortic aneurysm and had his aortic valve repaired.

Dr. Himanshu Patel, who performed the procedure in Ann Arbor, indicated that Howard could return to the program in four to six weeks, with a full recovery expected in six to 12 weeks.

"I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health," Howard said in a statement. "My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us."

"I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us."

During Howard's recovery, associate head coach Phil Martelli will serve as Michigan's interim head coach. Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley will maintain their assistant roles, while Jay Smith will temporarily serve as a third assistant.