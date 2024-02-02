Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore promotes 2 offensive coaches

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore announced Friday he was promoting two members of the Wolverines' offensive coaching staff.

Kirk Campbell will be the team's new offensive coordinator, taking over for Moore. He will also remain the quarterbacks coach.

Grant Newsome will shift over to be the offensive line coach, according to Moore.

"Kirk and Grant are two bright offensive minds," Moore said in a statement. "They have brought a lot to our offensive staff and will make even larger contributions in their new roles. I am excited to have Kirk and Grant take on greater responsibilities in our offense as they continue working with our players to help further their development on and off the field."

"Coaching at Michigan is unique because of the rich football tradition and the commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community. My family and I feel so blessed to call Ann Arbor home and we cannot wait to go to work with everyone associated with Team 145," Campbell said in a statement.

"I'm humbled and excited by the opportunity presented to me by Coach Moore to lead the offensive line at Michigan," Newsome added. "I want to thank Coach Moore for his trust in me and in his development of me as a coach. I also want to thank Coach Harbaugh for everything he has done for me in my playing and coaching career. I cannot wait to continue the work that has been done building the offensive line into the best unit in college football."