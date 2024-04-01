Michigan headed to 3rd straight Frozen Four, will face top-seeded Boston College

Michigan Hockey is headed to the Frozen Four for the third straight season after upsetting rival Michigan State on Sunday night in the NCAA Midwest Regional.

It was the sixth meeting of the season between the Spartans and Wolverines, and the first time the two teams have met in the men's ice hockey tournament.

The Wolverines were ranked No. 10 in the tournament and Michigan State was ranked No. 4, but the top seed in the region.

Michigan State got on the board in the first period with a goal by Gavin O'Connell. Michigan tied it up in the second with a goal by Ethan Edwards.

Midway through the third period, the game was tied 2-2, and Michigan scored back-to-back goals in the span of 12 seconds – one by Dylan Duke and one by Gavin Brindley – to go up 4-2.

Michigan scored again on the power play to go up 5-2 in the third period and that's how the game ended.

The Wolverines will now play in the Frozen Four at the Xcel Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 11. They'll face No. 1 Boston College at 8:30 p.m.

If Michigan wins, they'll take on the winner of No. 3 Denver vs. No. 2 Boston in the national championship on Sunday, April 13.

Michigan lost to Quinnipiac in 2023 in the Frozen Four and to Denver in 2022.