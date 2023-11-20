Michigan High School Football state championship: The matchups & everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The matchups are finally set for the Michigan High School Football state championships, which will be held this weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.

The two largest divisions in the state will have their state championships on Saturday and Sunday nights, with the rest of the games scheduled before those.

Below is the schedule for the state championships.

Division 1: Southfield A&T (12-1) vs. Belleville (13-0) - Sunday at 7 p.m.

Division 2: Muskegon (11-2) vs. Warren De La Salle (11-2) - Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Division 3: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (12-1) vs. Mason (13-0) - Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Division 4: Grand Rapids South Christian (10-3) vs. Harper Woods (10-3) - Saturday at 1 p.m.

Division 5: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-1) vs. Corunna (13-0) - Sunday at 4 p.m.

Division 6: Kingsley (11-2) at Almont (12-1) - Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Division 7: Menominee (11-2) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (12-1) - Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Division 8: Ubly (13-0) vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (13-0) - Saturday at 10 a.m.

For fans going to the games, parking will be available in Ford field facilities and lots to the east and north for $6.

Tickets for the games are $20 and give you access to see all four games during the day. Tickets are available at the door (cash or credit) from participating schools, or online at the Ford Field or Ticketmaster sites.

People going to the game may enter at Gates A & B at Ford Field, and fans will find their designated seating areas on the south side of the field if they are the home team and the north side of the field if they are the away team.

Home teams for the games are: Belleville, Warren De La Salle Collegiate, Mason, Harper Woods, Corunna, Almont, Jackson Lumen Christi and Ottawa Lake Whiteford.

The MHSAA has a list of permitted and non-permitted items are permitted and not permitted.