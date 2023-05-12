Michigan high school teams can play any team in the U.S. under MHSAA changes

Michigan high school sports teams can now take on teams from around the country after changes were approved by the Michigan High School Athletic Association last weekend.

The MHSAA Representative Council updated the rules for competitions against out-of-state opponents.

Now, Michigan high school teams can compete against teams from anywhere in the U.S. as long as the competitions take place in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin or Ontario.

Previously, the state has a rule that teams couldn't travel more than 300 miles to play an out-of-state opponent, and could only play teams from the neighboring states and the province of Ontario.

Teams will have to get approval from the MHSAA and each state high school association with a team involved to participate.