Michigan hires Milan Bolden-Morris, first Big Ten female graduate assistant football coach

(WXYZ) — Michigan has hired Milan 'Mimi' Bolden-Morris as a graduate assistant coach, the football program announced Tuesday.

Michigan says Bolden-Morris, a former basketball player at Georgetown, is the Big Ten's first female graduate assistant coach.

She will be working with quarterbacks.

“The opportunity to be the first female GA in the Power 5, especially the Big Ten, is an absolute honor,” said Bolden-Morris. “It speaks volumes to the efforts that Coach (Jim) Harbaugh has made to create an environment of inclusion."

“I have always believed in providing opportunities for individuals who are passionate about football and Mimi is someone who has shown that drive to become a football coach,” said Harbaugh. “Mimi reached out and expressed an interest in our graduate assistant positions when we had multiple openings this spring. We had some great conversations and I came away extremely impressed with her desire and ideas for coaching, and for making us better as a team. Mimi is a very bright, intelligent and competitive young woman who will be a great addition to our program and offensive coaching staff.”

Bolden-Morris is the sister of Michigan defensive end Mike Morris.