Michigan hires Steve Clinkscale as defensive assistant

(WXYZ) -- Michigan has hired Steve Clinkscale as its defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Clinkscale spent the past five seasons as defensive backs coach under Mark Stoops at Kentucky. His previous stops include Cincinnati, Illinois, Toledo, Western Carolina, and Ashland.

"Coach Harbaugh and I have developed a relationship over the years, and this will be a great opportunity to work together," Clinkscale said. "I look forward to meeting our players and working with them to develop their skills on and off the field."

Clinkscale replaces Maurice Linguist, who was hired as Buffalo's new head coach.

"Steve is a highly respected and talented football coach who has developed outstanding defensive secondaries at each of his coaching stops," said Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. "I have followed and admired Steve's coaching for years, tried to hire him a few times, and I'm glad that it all came together where we could bring Steve to Michigan."