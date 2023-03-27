Michigan Hockey headed to Frozen Four with overtime win over Penn State

(WXYZ) — Michigan Hockey is headed back to the Frozen Four for a second straight year after a 2-1 overtime win over Penn State on Sunday night in Allentown, Penn.

The Wolverines are back in the Frozen Four, where they lost last year to Denver, the team that went on to win the championship. This is the 27th time Michigan has appeared in the Frozen Four, the most in the NCAA, and they have a .610 winning percentage.

No. 3 Michigan (26-11-3) will take on No. 2 Quinnipiac (32-4-3) in Tampa, and Quinnipiac is looking for its first national championship. They were runners-up in 2013 and 2016.

The Wolverines defeated Penn State 2-1 in overtime. Mackie Samoskevich scored the goal just 52 seconds into overtime, and it came after Michigan tied it up with just under eight minutes left to go in the game.

In the other Frozen Four game, Minnesota will take on Boston U. The Michigan vs. Quinnipiac game will take place Thursday, April 6 a 8:30 p.m.