Michigan Hockey makes Frozen Four after win over Minnesota-Duluth

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Wolverines are headed back to the Frozen Four after a 4-3 win over Minnesota-Duluth on Sunday.

Michigan, which has the top seed in the tournament, will now face Denver, which beat defending champion Western Michigan 6-2. That game will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 9.

The Wolverines scored three goals in the first period from Will Horcoff, Adam Valentini and Garrett Schifsky.

Michigan had to defend a strong offensive performance from Minnesota-Duluth, which scored three goals in the third period. After a quick goal in the third period, Michigan responded to take a 4-1 lead before the Bulldogs scored two more goals.

The other two teams in the Frozen Four are No. 2 Wisconsin, which beat Michigan State 4-3 in overtime on Saturday, and North Dakota.

Michigan now has 29 appearances in the Frozen Four, the most in the NCAA, and also has the most titles with nine. The Wolverines haven't won the national championship since 1998.

The Frozen Four semifinals air on ESPN2. If the Wolverines win, they'll face either Wisconsin or North Dakota for the national championship on Saturday, April 11.