Michigan hockey opens NCAA tournament with win over American International

Paul Sancya/AP
University of Michigan's Kent Johnson, from left, Owen Power and Matty Beniers watch during an NCAA college hockey practice in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. A majority of the 2021 NHL draft class elected to spend one more season developing before making the jump to the world's top hockey league. Four of the top five picks and five of the top 24 selections are wearing maize and blue this season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 20:57:00-04

As the top-seed in the entire country, the University of Michigan opens the NCAA tournament with 1 5-3 win over American International. With the win, they reached 30 wins for the first time since 2007-2008, the year where the team reached the Frozen Four.

Five different Wolverines chimed in for the team's offense, while Erik Portillo was strong in net making 29 saves on 31 shots. Brendan Brisson tallied his 20th goal of the season and added two more points with a pair of assists for a three-point game. Canadian Olympic teammates Owen Power and Kent Johnson also added a pair of assists each.

It will be short turnaround for the Wolverines as they take part in the regional final in Allentown, Pa on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. against the winner of Quinnipiac and St. Cloud State. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

