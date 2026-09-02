Michigan hockey to face Wisconsin at outdoor game at Lambeau Field in February

The Michigan Wolverines will head to the frozen confines of Lambeau Field in Green Bay this winter to face off against the Wisconsin Badgers.

It will be the first hockey game held at Lambeau Field in more than two decades.

The Wolverines and Badgers' men's teams will play on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027, as part of Michigan's two-game Big Ten road series against Wisconsin.

Michigan and Wisconsin previously faced off outdoors at Camp Randall Stadium in February 2010.

Presale tickets for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff will be available Wednesday, Sept. 9, with the general public on-sale beginning Friday, Sept. 11. Fans can register for presale access.