Michigan jumps MSU in new College Football Playoff rankings

Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) goes up against Indiana offensive lineman Matthew Bedford (76) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 9:37 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 21:37:18-05

There wasn't a lot of drama at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

There was a ton of drama involving the two Big Ten teams in our state. Michigan jumped Michigan State in the latest rankings, despite their head-to-head meeting that had the Spartans come out ahead.

Michigan is No. 6 in the new rankings. MSU is No. 7.

The new rankings:
1. Georgia (9-0)
2. Alabama (8-1)
3. Oregon (8-1)
4. Ohio State (8-1)
5. Cincinnati (9-0)
6. Michigan (8-1)
7. Michigan State (8-1)

Gary Barta, who heads the committee, said the discussion around the in-state rivals took the longest in their room. He said Michigan looked like the "more complete team," after last week's games.

