Michigan jumps MSU in new College Football Playoff rankings

There wasn't a lot of drama at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

There was a ton of drama involving the two Big Ten teams in our state. Michigan jumped Michigan State in the latest rankings, despite their head-to-head meeting that had the Spartans come out ahead.

Michigan is No. 6 in the new rankings. MSU is No. 7.

The new rankings:

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Alabama (8-1)

3. Oregon (8-1)

4. Ohio State (8-1)

5. Cincinnati (9-0)

6. Michigan (8-1)

7. Michigan State (8-1)

Gary Barta, who heads the committee, said the discussion around the in-state rivals took the longest in their room. He said Michigan looked like the "more complete team," after last week's games.

