Michigan LB David Ojabo declares for NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — Michigan star linebacker David Ojabo said he is leaving the university and has declared for the NFL Draft.

In a tweet, the junior linebacker thanked his family, the University of Michigan and Blair Academy.

"Coach Harbaugh took a chance on a kid who had only played the sport for a year. I am eternally grateful for that opportunity," Ojabo said in the tweet. "I am eternally grateful for that opportunity. That you to the Michigan coaches and staff for accepting me with open arms."

Ojabo was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press and was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten.

In 14 games with Michigan, he had 35 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He also added five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

With the announcement, Michigan is losing two of its best defensive players, and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is expected to be a top pick in the draft.