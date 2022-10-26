Michigan, Michigan State football release 2023 schedules; view them here

(WXYZ) — Both Michigan and Michigan State released their 2023 football schedules, just a few days before both teams battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Saturday night.

The Spartans will host the Wolverines on Oct. 21, 2023. Michigan will have a bye week on Oct. 28 while Michigan State will have its bye week on Oct. 7.

You can see each team's schedule below. (Bolded games are at home)

Michigan State

Sept. 2: Central michigan

Sept. 9: Richmond

Sept. 16: Washington

Sept. 23: Maryland

Sept. 30: at Iowa

Oct. 7: Bye

Oct. 14: at Rutgers

Oct. 21: Michigan

Oct. 28: at Minnesota

Nov. 4: Nebraska

Nov. 11: at Ohio State

Nov. 18: at Indiana

Nov. 25: Penn State

Michigan

Sept. 2: ECU

Sept. 9: UNLV

Sept. 16: Bowling Green

Sept. 23: Rutgers

Sept. 30: at Nebraska

Oct. 7: at Minnesota

Oct. 14: Indiana

Oct. 21: at Michigan State

Oct. 28: Bye

Nov. 4: Purdue

Nov. 11: at Penn State

Nov. 18: at Maryland

Nov. 25: Ohio State

The Big Ten Championship will happen in Indianapolis on Dec. 2.