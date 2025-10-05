Michigan moves up to No. 15 in AP Poll, Penn State & Texas unranked

(AP) — The latest AP Top 25 college football rankings show a major shakeup, with Penn State and Texas gone from the poll for the first time since 2022. Miami moved ahead of an idle Oregon to reclaim the No. 2 spot and No. 9 Texas Tech rose to its highest ranking since 2008.

No. 1 Ohio State stayed put thanks to a win over Minnesota, but the Buckeyes’ number of first-place votes dwindled to 40, the lowest since the team claimed the top spot five weeks ago.

No. 6 Oklahoma slipped one notch, but losses by Penn State and Texas made way for Indiana at No. 7 and Alabama at No. 8, a two-spot promotion for the Crimson Tide. No. 10 Georgia also climbed two spots.

Here's the latest:

AP Top 25 poll rankings

1. Ohio State

2. Miami (Fla.)

3. Oregon

4. Ole Miss

5. Texas A&M

6. Oklahoma

7. Indiana

8. Alabama

9. Texas Tech

10. Georgia

11. LSU

12. Tennessee

13. Georgia Tech

14. Missouri

15. Michigan

16. Notre Dame

17. Illinois

18. BYU

19. Virginia

20. Vanderbilt

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State

23. Memphis

24. South Florida

25. Florida State

Seven Top 25 teams had the week off

No. 2 Oregon, No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 8 Indiana, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 17 Georgia Tech, No. 19 Missouri and No. 25 Arizona State each had the week off and will return to game action next weekend.

The bye week came at a good time following hard-fought battles in Week 5. Oregon, Tennessee and Georgia Tech beat opponents in overtime. Arizona State, Ole Miss and Indiana each won by a touchdown or less.

Georgia returns to win column

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Georgia responded to its first loss of the season with a 35-14 win against Kentucky.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton ran the ball in for two touchdowns in the first quarter, giving the Bulldogs an early 14-0 lead. Kentucky responded with a score in the second quarter before Georgia’s Dillon Bell notched two rushing touchdowns.

Cash Jones put the game away in the third quarter, connecting with Stockton for a 16-yard touchdown. It was a much-needed win for the Bulldogs, who dropped 24-21 to Alabama in Week 5.

Hear from a voter: How much do you consider the difficulty of a team’s schedule when voting?

By JAVON EDMONDS

That is the basis of my voting process. Who did you play and how good did you look? I don’t really think there’s any other way to vote.

In the early parts of the season, voting based on belief in the roster can be acceptable. But that has to phase out as the year progresses.

Upset watch

UCLA pulled off the biggest upset of the week with a 42-37 win over No. 7 Penn State.

Bruins’ quarterback Nico Iamaleava accounted for five touchdowns, running three in and connecting with Kwazi Gilmer and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala for two more.

A struggling Florida team exposed No. 9 Texas, beating the Longhorns 29-21 on Saturday. Texas — once ranked No. 1 in the poll — is now at risk of slipping out of the rankings altogether.

Who might rise and fall in this week’s poll

Stock up: Alabama, Notre Dame, BYU, Texas Tech.

Stock down: Florida State, Penn State, Texas, Iowa State.

Hear from a voter: What do you see in Miami over other top teams like Ohio State and Oregon?

By JAVON EDMONDS

I see a Hurricanes team with a national champion under center, the best pass rusher in the country, a super talented roster and a good schedule.

Once Ohio State and Oregon play some more competition, I’ll consider them for No. 1. Right now, Miami has the best combination of talent and résumé.

Hear from voter: What’s your take on so-called SEC bias?

By JAVON EDMONDS

It’s simple for me: Play good teams and you’ll be rewarded.

Simply being in a conference doesn’t qualify you as a good team (see Kentucky and Rutgers). I watch as many games as I can on Saturdays and catch up on whichever ones I missed.

I care about the body of work, not the rhetoric.

Ohio State safe at No. 1 as Miami makes a case for No. 2

Miami moved from No. 2 to No. 3 in the poll after a Sept. 27 bye.

While the Hurricanes had time off, Oregon topped Penn State in double overtime, moving up to No. 2. The roles were reversed this week, as Oregon had the week off for rest and recovery, while Miami delivered a convincing 28-22 win against No. 18 Florida State.

Meanwhile, Ohio State returned to action with a 42-3 victory over Minnesota, likely making the Buckeyes untouchable at No. 1.

Knocking on the door

Cincinnati knocked off No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday, outscoring the Cyclones 38-30 and improving to 4-1.

It’s the fourth straight win for the Bearcats, who are beginning to make a case for a Top 25 ranking.

Memphis improved to 6-0 with a dominant 45-7 win over Tulsa on Saturday. The Tigers rank second in the American Conference behind Navy, which has the edge with a 3-0 conference record.

South Florida could return to the rankings after a 54-26 win against Charlotte. The Bulls received 53 votes in the poll last week, more than any other team still outside the Top 25.

Who votes in the poll, and how does it work?

No organization has been ranking teams and naming a major college football national champion longer than The Associated Press, since 1936.

AP employees don’t vote themselves, but they do choose the voters. AP Top 25 voters comprise around 60 writers and broadcasters who cover college football for AP members and other select outlets. The goal is to have every state with a Football Bowl Subdivision school represented by at least one voter.

There is a 1-25 point system, with a team voted No. 1 receiving 25 points down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote. After that, it’s simple: The poll lists the teams with the most points from 1 to 25, and others receiving votes are also noted.

Voting is done online, and the tabulation is automated.

