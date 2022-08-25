Watch Now
Michigan names McNamara, Smith, All, Sainristil, Bell 2022 captains

FILE Erick All, Cade McNamara, Mike Sainristil Michigan Penn St Football
Barry Reeger/AP
FILE — Michigan tight end Erick All (83) celebrates his 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cade McNamara (12) in the fourth quarter against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Michigan defeated Penn State 21-17. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Posted at 5:46 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 17:46:40-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan named quarterback Cade McNamara, defensive lineman Mazi Smith, tight end Erick All, and wide receivers Mike Sainristil and Ronnie Bell as its captains for the 2022 season on Thursday.

"It's just an honor, man," said Bell. "It's funny because this year I knew I was going up, but still once I got up there...that room means so much to me, it's hard to even get words out sometimes.

Bell is the lone returning captain from the 2021 season.

"I just appreciate that people see what I'm trying to do, and appreciate and respect it," said Smith. "It just feels good to be appreciated and respected."

