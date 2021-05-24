Michigan native Ben Cook low club pro at PGA Championship

Ben Cook was the best of the 20 club pros at the 2021 PGA Championship.

The 27-year-old Cook, from Michigan, finished at 4 over after a 74 . He was among just two of the club pro qualifiers to make the cut with Ben Marek ending at 12-over par.

Cook had a 69 on Saturday, his best round of the week that even included a birdie on the challenging par-3, 17th.

“It’s very cool,” Cook said. “It’s always something I’ve strived to do the last couple years and now that I’ve made the cut and was low club pro this year, it’s definitely a goal achieved.”

Marek, who closed with a 76, had tears after the round discussing the support he’s gotten and what it meant to compete this week.

“The support is awesome,” said Marek, a teaching pro in Alameda, California. “I get off the course and my phone has too many messages to count.”