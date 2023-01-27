Watch Now
Michigan native Jamahal Hill driven for more after winning UFC title

Hill wants to defend his title this summer
Bruna Prado/AP
Jamahal Hill, of the U.S., celebrates his victory over Brazil's Glover Teixeira in their light heavyweight title bout at the UFC 283 mixed martial arts fights in Rio de Janeiro early Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Posted at 11:46 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 23:55:48-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Michigan native Jamahal Hill is a world Champion.

The man called "Sweet Dreams" won the UFC's light heavyweight title last Saturday defeating Glover Teixeira in Brazil.

Hill knows he has become the hunted

Holding the belt is a major goal for Hill, who still has more to prove.

"Being better than everybody else," Hill said about what is next. "Showing that I am the best of this era. I've already shown that I am good enough to be at the top of this division. Now, I want to show that I am the best in this era. You never stop growing if you have the mind for growth. I'm hungry for growth and those who usually seek growth usually obtain it."

Jamahal Hill is hungry for more after winning title

Hill hopes to defend his title sometime in the summer against Jiri Prochazka, who had the title and vacated back in December because of injury.

"Once you are a champion, you are champion forever. So my legacy and what I've done in the sport and the skills that I have been able to acquire are cemented in history as some of the best of all time," Hill said. "From a professional standpoint, from the standpoint I'm looking at it now, you go from being the hunter to being the hunted, so it just means that I need to evolve and step up."

