Michigan & Oakland men's basketball set to face off in charity exhibition to benefit Forgotten Harvest

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The men's basketball teams for the University of Michigan and Oakland University are set to face off in Detroit this fall in a charity exhibition game that will benefit Forgotten Harvest.

The Wolverines and Golden Grizzlies will face off at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, October 20, with the game tipping off at 5 p.m. Those who don't attend the exhibition will be able to watch it on BTN+.

Forgotten Harvest, an organization that had a Day of Giving with 7 News Detroitearlier this summer, is Metro Detroit's largest food rescue operation, which distributed 33 million meals over the last fiscal year (2022-23).

This exhibition will also be the debut of Michigan head coach Dusty May, who was hired in March and has retooled the roster following the firing of Juwan Howard.

“Creating unique experiences for our players and fans is something we strive to do," May said via press release. "This exhibition creates a great match-up for two great in-state programs and helps the Detroit community as we’ve partnered with Forgotten Harvest. We want to make sure we draw the attention needed to their cause and help their goal of providing everyone a meal, every day.”

The exhibition will also mark the debut of Greg Kampe's 41st season leading the Golden Grizzlies. Kampe is the longest-tenured head coach in DI college basketball, and is coming off leading the Golden Grizzlies to the Round of 32 after an 80-76 first-round upset over No. 3 Kentucky in the 2024 men's NCAA tournament.

“We’re really excited for this exhibition game and for Oakland to be Dusty’s first opponent as Michigan’s head coach," Kampe said in the same statement. "Our team is looking forward to it, but more importantly, we’re honored to contribute to the fight against hunger in our community and we’re proud to support an organization like Forgotten Harvest that does so much for those in need.”

Tickets for the game go on sale on Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaser.