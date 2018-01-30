Michigan outlasts Northwestern after ugly first half

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Charles Matthews scored 14 points, and No. 24 Michigan outlasted Northwestern 58-47 on Monday night.

The Wolverines (18-6, 7-4 Big Ten) labored through an ugly first half but still led 21-19 after 20 minutes. They ended up shooting just 42 percent from the field and 7 of 25 from 3-point range, but Northwestern (13-10, 4-6) couldn't take advantage.

Scottie Lindsey scored 15 points for the Wildcats, but no other Northwestern player had more than nine.

Michigan was coming off an exciting 92-88 loss at Purdue on Thursday night, but this game wasn't at all similar to that one. The Wolverines trailed 14-5 at the midpoint of the first half, and the Wildcats led 19-11 after a dunk by Lindsey with 7:06 remaining.

Then it was Northwestern that couldn't score. The Wildcats were shut out for the rest of the half as Michigan chipped away.

Moe Wagner scored five points during a 7-0 run in the second half that put Michigan up 48-38.

Wagner, Jordan Poole and Duncan Robinson finished with eight points each. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 11 points for the Wolverines.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats shut down Michigan early, but Northwestern couldn't afford to lose the turnover battle this badly. The Wildcats committed 16 to Michigan's five. Northwestern also shot just 38 percent from the field.

Michigan: It was a defensive struggle for most of the night, but the Wolverines have looked comfortable in games like that this season. Michigan is 12-1 at home, with the only loss coming in the final seconds to Purdue.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats play at Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines have their longest break in the schedule since late December. They don't play again until Saturday, at home against Minnesota.