Michigan Panthers returning as part of new USFL debuting in 2022

(WXYZ) — The United States Football League is returning, and the Michigan Panthers will be among the eight teams participating in the league.

On Monday, the USFL announced the eight teams that will be playing: The Michigan Panthers, Birmingham Stallions, New Jersey Generals, Houston Gamblers, Philadelphia Stars, New Orleans Breakers, Pittsburgh Maulers and Tampa Bay Bandits.

The Michigan Panthers played in 1983 and 1984 as part of the USFL and played at the Pontiac Silverdome. The team won the USFL Championship in 1983.

The independent league will be controlled by FOX Sports, use NFL rules and will play in the spring, according to the announcement on Colin Cowherd's show.

Michigan will play in the northern league with New Jersey, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

According to the announcement, there will be a 10-week schedule that kicks off in the spring.

All of the teams will play in one host city in 2022, according to the announcement. The games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, and then there will be semifinals and a championship.