Michigan players, fans pay tribute to Jim Harbaugh during game

Michigan fans and players gave a tribute to Jim Harbaugh, who is serving a three-game suspension, during Michigan's opening game on Saturday against East Carolina.

Fans in the stands were spotted with shirts saying "Free Harbaugh" and during the first offensive drive, players also honored Harbaugh.

With about 10 minutes left in the first quarter, the team lined up behind QB J.J. McCarthy and put up four fingers in the air before they broke the huddle.

Harbaugh wore the number four when he was quarterback at Michigan.

He is serving a three-game suspension as part of self-imposed penalties for NCAA recruiting violations.

“While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today’s announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said at the time. "We will continue to support coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA’s guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved.”

Speaking to our Brad Galli last week, Harbaugh said "I don't get bitter, I get better."