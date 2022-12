(WXYZ) — JJ McCarthy said the loss in last year's College Football Playoff left a mark on Michigan, and led to the team's path back to the national semifinal.

"It was a bad taste for sure," Luke Schoonmaker added. "It's a different feel this year. It's not as star-struck and that first-time feeling."

The Wolverines practiced Tuesday in Tempe, at the site of the Angels spring training home.

