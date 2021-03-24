Michigan prep basketball referee charged with misdemeanor assault

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan high school basketball referee was charged with assault Wednesday for putting his hands on a coach and pushing him with about a minute left in a close game.

Online records show the misdemeanor charge was filed against William Ripple of Kentwood in Muskegon County District Court.

Ripple couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The incident last Friday involved Ripple and Muskegon coach Keith Guy. Video showed the referee putting his hands on Guy’s chest late in a boys basketball game against Zeeland East.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association suspended Ripple.

“I’ve had an extensive opportunity to talk with coach Guy on this matter, and he and I have agreed upon a direction that we want to see the case go,” prosecutor D.J. Hilson told MLive.com.

“It is an incident that shouldn’t have happened, especially during a high school basketball game in front of young men and women,” Hilson said.