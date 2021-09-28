Michigan Prep Football Poll: 2021 Week 6

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WXYZ-TV

Posted at 9:32 PM, Sep 27, 2021

Division 1 School Total Points

1. Rockford (4) (5-0) 49

2. Clarkston (1) (5-0) 46

3. Saline (5-0) 36

4. Belleville (4-1) 34

5. Rochester Adams (5-0) 29

6. Grand Blanc (5-0) 28

7. Howell (5-0) 12

(tie) Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4-1) 12

9. Dearborn Fordson (4-1) 10

10. Brownstown Woodhaven (5-0) 8 Others receiving votes: Detroit Catholic Central 5. Sterling Heights Stevenson 4. Dearborn Edsel Ford 2. Division 2 School Total Points

1. Warren De La Salle (5) (4-0) 50

2. Livonia Churchill (5-0) 45

3. Byron Center (5-0) 37

4. Caledonia (5-0) 33

(tie) South Lyon (5-0) 33

6. Muskegon Mona Shores (4-1) 24

7. Traverse City Central (4-1) 18

(tie) Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (4-1) 18

9. Dexter (4-1) 12

10. Temperance Bedford (4-1) 4 Others receiving votes: Grosse Pointe South 1. Division 3 School Total Points

1. Detroit King (5) (4-1) 50

2. DeWitt (4-1) 44

3. Mount Pleasant (5-0) 38

(tie) Muskegon (4-1) 38

5. Riverview (5-0) 29

6. St. Joseph (5-0) 26

7. River Rouge (3-2) 13

8. Coopersville (5-0) 12

9. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (4-1) 9

10. Allen Park (4-1) 8 Others receiving votes: Harper Woods 5. Birmingham Brother Rice 3. Division 4 School Total Points

1. Chelsea (4) (5-0) 49

2. Edwardsburg (1) (5-0) 44

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-0) 42

4. Ortonville Brandon (5-0) 33

5. Spring Lake (5-0) 26

6. Cadillac (4-1) 25

7. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (4-1) 14

8. Freeland (4-1) 11

9. Goodrich (4-1) 9

10. Paw Paw (4-1) 8 Others receiving votes: Whitehall 7. Lake Fenton 4. Detroit Country Day 2. Hastings 1. Division 5 School Total Points

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5) (5-0) 50

2. Frankenmuth (5-0) 44

3. Portland (5-0) 40

4. Kingsley (5-0) 36

5. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5-0) 30

6. Marine City (5-0) 22

7. Gladwin (5-0) 16

8. Berrien Springs (5-0) 15

9. Comstock Park (5-0) 8

10. Belding (4-1) 6 Others receiving votes: Armada 4. Kingsford 2. Muskegon Oakridge 1. Olivet 1. Division 6 School Total Points

1. Lansing Catholic (6) (5-0) 60

2. Millington (5-0) 48

3. Constantine (5-0) 47

4. Jonesville (5-0) 37

(tie) Montague (4-1) 37

6. Michigan Center (4-1) 22

7. Negaunee (4-1) 19

8. Boyne City (4-1) 15

9. Ovid-Elsie (4-1) 14

10. Reed City (4-1) 12 Others receiving votes: Watervliet 6. Stanton Central Montcalm 5. Ida 3. Menominee 2. Napoleon 2. Erie-Mason 1. Division 7 School Total Points

1. Jackson Lumen Christi (3) (5-0) 48

2. Pewamo-Westphalia (2) (5-0) 45

3. Traverse City St. Francis (5-0) 33

4. Reese (5-0) 29

5. Bad Axe (5-0) 28

6. Lawton (5-0) 25

7. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4-1) 20

8. Muskegon Catholic Central (4-1) 18

9. Montrose (4-1) 14

10. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (4-1) 4

(tie) New Lothrop (3-2) 4 Others receiving votes: Ishpeming Westwood 3. Detroit Loyola 2. Charlevoix 1. Detroit Central 1. Division 8 School Total Points

1. Hudson (5) (5-0) 50

2. Addison (5-0) 44

3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-0) 37

4. Ubly (5-0) 29

5. Beal City (4-1) 24

6. Carson City-Crystal (5-0) 22

7. White Pigeon (4-1) 21

8. Clarkston Everest Catholic (4-1) 17

(tie) Reading (4-1) 17

10. Sand Creek (3-2) 5 Others receiving votes: Centreville 4. Harbor Beach 2. Breckenridge 2. Petersburg Summerfield 1. 8 Player School Total Points

1. Powers North Central (4) (5-0) 76

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (3) (5-0) 68

3. Portland St Patrick (1) (5-0) 64

4. Morrice (5-0) 46

5. Suttons Bay (5-0) 44

6. Marion (5-0) 39

7. Pickford (4-1) 25

8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (5-0) 23

9. Martin (5-0) 22

10. Britton-Deerfield (5-0) 10 Others receiving votes: Bridgman 7. Deckerville 4. North Huron 4. Colon 3. Au Gres-Sims 2. Ontonagon 2. Norway 1.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)