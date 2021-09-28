Michigan Prep Football Poll: 2021 Week 6

Division 1
School Total Points
1. Rockford (4) (5-0) 49
2. Clarkston (1) (5-0) 46
3. Saline (5-0) 36
4. Belleville (4-1) 34
5. Rochester Adams (5-0) 29
6. Grand Blanc (5-0) 28
7. Howell (5-0) 12
(tie) Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4-1) 12
9. Dearborn Fordson (4-1) 10
10. Brownstown Woodhaven (5-0) 8
Others receiving votes: Detroit Catholic Central 5. Sterling Heights Stevenson 4. Dearborn Edsel Ford 2.
Division 2
School Total Points
1. Warren De La Salle (5) (4-0) 50
2. Livonia Churchill (5-0) 45
3. Byron Center (5-0) 37
4. Caledonia (5-0) 33
(tie) South Lyon (5-0) 33
6. Muskegon Mona Shores (4-1) 24
7. Traverse City Central (4-1) 18
(tie) Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (4-1) 18
9. Dexter (4-1) 12
10. Temperance Bedford (4-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Grosse Pointe South 1.
Division 3
School Total Points
1. Detroit King (5) (4-1) 50
2. DeWitt (4-1) 44
3. Mount Pleasant (5-0) 38
(tie) Muskegon (4-1) 38
5. Riverview (5-0) 29
6. St. Joseph (5-0) 26
7. River Rouge (3-2) 13
8. Coopersville (5-0) 12
9. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (4-1) 9
10. Allen Park (4-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Harper Woods 5. Birmingham Brother Rice 3.
Division 4
School Total Points
1. Chelsea (4) (5-0) 49
2. Edwardsburg (1) (5-0) 44
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-0) 42
4. Ortonville Brandon (5-0) 33
5. Spring Lake (5-0) 26
6. Cadillac (4-1) 25
7. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (4-1) 14
8. Freeland (4-1) 11
9. Goodrich (4-1) 9
10. Paw Paw (4-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Whitehall 7. Lake Fenton 4. Detroit Country Day 2. Hastings 1.
Division 5
School Total Points
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5) (5-0) 50
2. Frankenmuth (5-0) 44
3. Portland (5-0) 40
4. Kingsley (5-0) 36
5. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5-0) 30
6. Marine City (5-0) 22
7. Gladwin (5-0) 16
8. Berrien Springs (5-0) 15
9. Comstock Park (5-0) 8
10. Belding (4-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Armada 4. Kingsford 2. Muskegon Oakridge 1. Olivet 1.
Division 6
School Total Points
1. Lansing Catholic (6) (5-0) 60
2. Millington (5-0) 48
3. Constantine (5-0) 47
4. Jonesville (5-0) 37
(tie) Montague (4-1) 37
6. Michigan Center (4-1) 22
7. Negaunee (4-1) 19
8. Boyne City (4-1) 15
9. Ovid-Elsie (4-1) 14
10. Reed City (4-1) 12
Others receiving votes: Watervliet 6. Stanton Central Montcalm 5. Ida 3. Menominee 2. Napoleon 2. Erie-Mason 1.
Division 7
School Total Points
1. Jackson Lumen Christi (3) (5-0) 48
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (2) (5-0) 45
3. Traverse City St. Francis (5-0) 33
4. Reese (5-0) 29
5. Bad Axe (5-0) 28
6. Lawton (5-0) 25
7. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4-1) 20
8. Muskegon Catholic Central (4-1) 18
9. Montrose (4-1) 14
10. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (4-1) 4
(tie) New Lothrop (3-2) 4
Others receiving votes: Ishpeming Westwood 3. Detroit Loyola 2. Charlevoix 1. Detroit Central 1.
Division 8
School Total Points
1. Hudson (5) (5-0) 50
2. Addison (5-0) 44
3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-0) 37
4. Ubly (5-0) 29
5. Beal City (4-1) 24
6. Carson City-Crystal (5-0) 22
7. White Pigeon (4-1) 21
8. Clarkston Everest Catholic (4-1) 17
(tie) Reading (4-1) 17
10. Sand Creek (3-2) 5
Others receiving votes: Centreville 4. Harbor Beach 2. Breckenridge 2. Petersburg Summerfield 1.
8 Player
School Total Points
1. Powers North Central (4) (5-0) 76
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (3) (5-0) 68
3. Portland St Patrick (1) (5-0) 64
4. Morrice (5-0) 46
5. Suttons Bay (5-0) 44
6. Marion (5-0) 39
7. Pickford (4-1) 25
8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (5-0) 23
9. Martin (5-0) 22
10. Britton-Deerfield (5-0) 10
Others receiving votes: Bridgman 7. Deckerville 4. North Huron 4. Colon 3. Au Gres-Sims 2. Ontonagon 2. Norway 1.