Michigan Prep Football Poll: 2021 Week 8

Division 1
School Total Points
1. Rockford (4) (7-0) 49
2. Belleville (1) (6-1) 43
3. Saline (7-0) 40
4. Grand Blanc (7-0) 31
5. Rochester Adams (7-0) 30
6. Dearborn Fordson (6-1) 23
7. West Bloomfield (6-1) 22
8. Clarkston (6-1) 16
9. Brownstown Woodhaven (7-0) 9
10. Romeo (6-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Hartland 4. Detroit Cass Tech 2.
Division 2
School Total Points
1. Warren De La Salle (5) (6-0) 50
2. South Lyon (7-0) 44
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-1) 33
4. Traverse City Central (6-1) 32
5. Livonia Churchill (6-1) 31
6. Caledonia (6-1) 28
7. Byron Center (6-1) 23
8. Muskegon Mona Shores (5-2) 13
9. Bay City Western (6-1) 9
10. Port Huron Northern (6-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Temperance Bedford 3. Portage Central 2. Berkley 2. Dexter 1.
Division 3
School Total Points
1. Detroit King (5) (6-1) 50
2. DeWitt (6-1) 45
3. Mount Pleasant (7-0) 40
4. Muskegon (6-1) 35
5. Riverview (7-0) 29
6. River Rouge (5-2) 26
7. Birmingham Brother Rice (5-2) 18
8. Cedar Springs (6-1) 13
9. Harper Woods (6-1) 11
10. Stevensville Lakeshore (6-1) 8
Others receiving votes: None.
Division 4
School Total Points
1. Chelsea (5) (7-0) 50
2. Edwardsburg (7-0) 43
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-0) 42
4. Whitehall (6-1) 32
5. Croswell-Lexington (6-1) 23
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-1) 22
7. Vicksburg (6-1) 18
8. Freeland (6-1) 17
9. Lake Fenton (6-1) 13
10. Spring Lake (6-1) 11
Others receiving votes: Cadillac 2. Detroit Country Day 1. Livonia Clarenceville 1.
Division 5
School Total Points
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5) (7-0) 50
2. Frankenmuth (7-0) 45
3. Kingsley (7-0) 40
4. Portland (6-1) 32
5. Marine City (7-0) 29
6. Grand Rapids West Catholic (6-1) 22
7. Berrien Springs (7-0) 18
8. Gladwin (7-0) 17
9. Comstock Park (7-0) 14
10. Muskegon Oakridge (6-1) 5
Others receiving votes: Howard City Tri-County 2. Williamston 1.
Division 6
School Total Points
1. Lansing Catholic (5) (7-0) 50
2. Constantine (7-0) 45
3. Millington (7-0) 40
4. Jonesville (7-0) 35
5. Montague (6-1) 29
6. Reed City (6-1) 21
7. Negaunee (6-1) 20
8. Michigan Center (6-1) 19
9. Boyne City (6-1) 9
10. Standish-Sterling (6-1) 5
Others receiving votes: Menominee 2.
Division 7
School Total Points
1. Traverse City St. Francis (5) (7-0) 50
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (7-0) 42
3. Bad Axe (7-0) 36
4. Lawton (7-0) 33
5. Jackson Lumen Christi (6-1) 32
6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-1) 29
7. Muskegon Catholic Central (6-1) 20
8. Reese (6-1) 11
9. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (6-1) 8
(tie) Detroit Central (7-0) 8
Others receiving votes: Ishpeming Westwood 4. Ithaca 1. Detroit Loyola 1.
Division 8
School Total Points
1. Hudson (5) (7-0) 50
2. Addison (7-0) 44
3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (6-1) 41
4. Ubly (7-0) 35
5. Beal City (6-1) 27
6. Clarkston Everest Catholic (6-1) 20
7. Centreville (6-1) 16
(tie) Sand Creek (5-2) 16
9. White Pigeon (6-1) 12
10. Breckenridge (5-2) 7
Others receiving votes: Carson City-Crystal 6. Petersburg Summerfield 1.
8 Player
School Total Points
1. Powers North Central (4) (7-0) 75
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (2) (7-0) 66
3. Portland St Patrick (1) (7-0) 64
4. Suttons Bay (1) (7-0) 52
5. Morrice (7-0) 45
6. Martin (7-0) 34
7. Pickford (6-1) 29
8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-0) 26
9. Britton-Deerfield (7-0) 18
10. Au Gres-Sims (7-0) 8
Others receiving votes: Marion 7. North Huron 6. Deckerville 4. Pellston 3. Colon 2. Ontonagon 1.