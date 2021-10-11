Michigan Prep Football Poll: 2021 Week 8

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WXYZ-TV

Posted at 6:20 PM, Oct 11, 2021

Division 1 School Total Points

1. Rockford (4) (7-0) 49

2. Belleville (1) (6-1) 43

3. Saline (7-0) 40

4. Grand Blanc (7-0) 31

5. Rochester Adams (7-0) 30

6. Dearborn Fordson (6-1) 23

7. West Bloomfield (6-1) 22

8. Clarkston (6-1) 16

9. Brownstown Woodhaven (7-0) 9

10. Romeo (6-1) 6 Others receiving votes: Hartland 4. Detroit Cass Tech 2. Division 2 School Total Points

1. Warren De La Salle (5) (6-0) 50

2. South Lyon (7-0) 44

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-1) 33

4. Traverse City Central (6-1) 32

5. Livonia Churchill (6-1) 31

6. Caledonia (6-1) 28

7. Byron Center (6-1) 23

8. Muskegon Mona Shores (5-2) 13

9. Bay City Western (6-1) 9

10. Port Huron Northern (6-1) 4 Others receiving votes: Temperance Bedford 3. Portage Central 2. Berkley 2. Dexter 1. Division 3 School Total Points

1. Detroit King (5) (6-1) 50

2. DeWitt (6-1) 45

3. Mount Pleasant (7-0) 40

4. Muskegon (6-1) 35

5. Riverview (7-0) 29

6. River Rouge (5-2) 26

7. Birmingham Brother Rice (5-2) 18

8. Cedar Springs (6-1) 13

9. Harper Woods (6-1) 11

10. Stevensville Lakeshore (6-1) 8 Others receiving votes: None. Division 4 School Total Points

1. Chelsea (5) (7-0) 50

2. Edwardsburg (7-0) 43

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-0) 42

4. Whitehall (6-1) 32

5. Croswell-Lexington (6-1) 23

6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-1) 22

7. Vicksburg (6-1) 18

8. Freeland (6-1) 17

9. Lake Fenton (6-1) 13

10. Spring Lake (6-1) 11 Others receiving votes: Cadillac 2. Detroit Country Day 1. Livonia Clarenceville 1. Division 5 School Total Points

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5) (7-0) 50

2. Frankenmuth (7-0) 45

3. Kingsley (7-0) 40

4. Portland (6-1) 32

5. Marine City (7-0) 29

6. Grand Rapids West Catholic (6-1) 22

7. Berrien Springs (7-0) 18

8. Gladwin (7-0) 17

9. Comstock Park (7-0) 14

10. Muskegon Oakridge (6-1) 5 Others receiving votes: Howard City Tri-County 2. Williamston 1. Division 6 School Total Points

1. Lansing Catholic (5) (7-0) 50

2. Constantine (7-0) 45

3. Millington (7-0) 40

4. Jonesville (7-0) 35

5. Montague (6-1) 29

6. Reed City (6-1) 21

7. Negaunee (6-1) 20

8. Michigan Center (6-1) 19

9. Boyne City (6-1) 9

10. Standish-Sterling (6-1) 5 Others receiving votes: Menominee 2. Division 7 School Total Points

1. Traverse City St. Francis (5) (7-0) 50

2. Pewamo-Westphalia (7-0) 42

3. Bad Axe (7-0) 36

4. Lawton (7-0) 33

5. Jackson Lumen Christi (6-1) 32

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-1) 29

7. Muskegon Catholic Central (6-1) 20

8. Reese (6-1) 11

9. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (6-1) 8

(tie) Detroit Central (7-0) 8 Others receiving votes: Ishpeming Westwood 4. Ithaca 1. Detroit Loyola 1. Division 8 School Total Points

1. Hudson (5) (7-0) 50

2. Addison (7-0) 44

3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (6-1) 41

4. Ubly (7-0) 35

5. Beal City (6-1) 27

6. Clarkston Everest Catholic (6-1) 20

7. Centreville (6-1) 16

(tie) Sand Creek (5-2) 16

9. White Pigeon (6-1) 12

10. Breckenridge (5-2) 7 Others receiving votes: Carson City-Crystal 6. Petersburg Summerfield 1. 8 Player School Total Points

1. Powers North Central (4) (7-0) 75

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (2) (7-0) 66

3. Portland St Patrick (1) (7-0) 64

4. Suttons Bay (1) (7-0) 52

5. Morrice (7-0) 45

6. Martin (7-0) 34

7. Pickford (6-1) 29

8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-0) 26

9. Britton-Deerfield (7-0) 18

10. Au Gres-Sims (7-0) 8 Others receiving votes: Marion 7. North Huron 6. Deckerville 4. Pellston 3. Colon 2. Ontonagon 1.

