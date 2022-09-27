Watch Now
Michigan Prep Football Poll entering Week 6 of 2022 season

Ethan Hamby (6) celebrates with Macomb Dakota teammates after scoring a touchdown against Chippewa Valley on September 23, 2022. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)
Posted at 8:26 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 20:26:46-04

Division 1

School Record Points
1. Belleville (5) (5-0) 50
2. Caledonia (5-0) 43
3. Macomb Dakota (5-0) 39
4. Rockford (5-0) 38
5. Rochester Adams (4-1) 21
6. West Bloomfield (4-1) 19
7. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4-1) 18
8. Brighton (5-0) 13
9. Lapeer (5-0) 12
(tie) Detroit Catholic Central (4-1) 12
Others receiving votes: Saline 10.

Division 2

School Record Points
1. Dexter (4) (5-0) 49
2. Warren De La Salle (1) (4-1) 44
3. Livonia Franklin (5-0) 36
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (5-0) 34
5. Muskegon Mona Shores (4-1) 33
6. South Lyon (4-1) 24
7. East Lansing (4-1) 18
8. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (4-1) 11
9. Midland (4-1) 10
10. Birmingham Seaholm (5-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Port Huron Northern 5. Swartz Creek 2. South Lyon East 2.

Division 3

School Record Points
1. Detroit King (4) (3-1) 49
2. Mount Pleasant (1) (5-0) 44
3. Walled Lake Western (5-0) 40
4. Zeeland West (5-0) 37
5. Mason (5-0) 27
6. Muskegon (3-2) 20
(tie) Gibraltar Carlson (5-0) 20
8. River Rouge (3-1) 17
9. DeWitt (3-2) 14
10. St. Joseph (4-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Grosse Pointe North 1.

Division 4

School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids South Christian (5) (5-0) 50
2. Whitehall (5-0) 45
3. Riverview (5-0) 37
4. Croswell-Lexington (5-0) 36
5. Redford Union (5-0) 30
6. Charlotte (5-0) 19
7. Freeland (4-1) 16
8. Chelsea (4-1) 13
9. Edwardsburg (4-1) 12
10. North Branch (5-0) 8
Others receiving votes: Goodrich 4. Ludington 3. GR Forest Hills Eastern 2.

Division 5

School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5) (5-0) 50
2. Frankenmuth (5-0) 45
3. Muskegon Oakridge (5-0) 38
4. Detroit Country Day (3-1) 30
5. Gladwin (5-0) 26
6. Belding (5-0) 23
7. Berrien Springs (5-0) 17
(tie) Portland (4-1) 17
9. Corunna (4-1) 13
10. Williamston (4-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 4. Marine City 3. Olivet 2. Armada 1.

Division 6

School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5) (5-0) 50
2. Clinton (5-0) 45
3. Gladstone (5-0) 36
(tie) Standish-Sterling (5-0) 36
5. Negaunee (5-0) 29
6. Millington (4-1) 20
7. Durand (5-0) 18
8. Boyne City (5-0) 17
9. Kent City (5-0) 14
10. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (5-0) 3
(tie) Ecorse (5-0) 3
(tie) Warren Michigan Collegiate (4-1) 3
Others receiving votes: Constantine 1.

Division 7

School Record Points
1. Traverse City St. Francis (5) (5-0) 50
2. Hudson (4-0) 42
(tie) New Lothrop (5-0) 42
4. Detroit Central (5-0) 35
5. Charlevoix (5-0) 24
6. Ithaca (4-1) 23
7. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (5-0) 22
8. Napoleon (5-0) 15
9. Pewamo-Westphalia (3-2) 11
10. Schoolcraft (4-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Erie-Mason 4. Manchester 1.

Division 8

School Record Points
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5) (5-0) 50
2. Beal City (5-0) 42
3. Fowler (5-0) 40
4. Ubly (4-0) 37
5. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (5-0) 31
6. Iron Mountain (4-1) 16
7. Centreville (4-1) 14
8. Evart (4-1) 12
9. Frankfort (4-1) 10
(tie) Addison (3-1) 10
Others receiving votes: Reading 7. Detroit Leadership Academy 4. Saginaw Nouvel 2.

8-Player Division 1

School Record Points
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian (1) (4-1) 42
(tie) Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (1) (5-0) 42
3. Martin (2) (5-0) 41
4. Merrill (1) (5-0) 37
5. Munising (5-0) 29
6. Bridgman (5-0) 22
7. Norway (5-0) 20
8. Newberry (3-1) 8
(tie) Lincoln-Alcona (5-0) 8
10. Pickford (4-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Rogers City 6. Kingston 5. Farwell 4. Indian River-Inland Lakes 3. Breckenridge 1.

8-Player Division 2

School Record Points
1. Powers North Central (5) (5-0) 50
2. Colon (5-0) 44
3. Morrice (5-0) 38
4. Marion (5-0) 35
5. Climax-Scotts (5-0) 31
6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (4-1) 22
7. Peck (4-1) 13
8. Posen (4-1) 11
9. Au Gres-Sims (4-1) 8
10. Lake Linden-Hubbell (3-2) 7
Others receiving votes: Portland St Patrick 6. Cedarville 4. Gaylord St. Mary 3. Mendon 3.

