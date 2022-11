Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to The Athletic.

McNamara appeared in three games for the Wolverines this season after starting the first game and competing with J.J. McCarthy.

After throwing 18 passes in the first game, he only attempted seven passes over the next two games.

He led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff in 2021 and started all 14 games for the Wolverines, throwing for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns.