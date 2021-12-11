Michigan RB Blake Corum again uses NIL money to give back to Detroit

Michigan star running back Blake Corum is spending his free time ahead of the Orange Bowl by doing good for the Detroit community. He partnered with Detroit PAL to provide Christmas gifts to the PAL Little Hoopers. He spent the evening with kids at the Most Holy Trinity School by reading books, speaking to the group, running basketball drills, and enjoying pizza. At the end of the evening he treated the group to pizza.

"Football is my passion, giving back is my purpose," said Corum.

UM’s Blake Corum speaks genuinely & candidly to kids in Detroit. Corum, partnered w/ @DetroitPAL, is reading to kids, running drills, & giving out Christmas gifts… using his NIL earnings for good for 2nd time since Thxgiving. pic.twitter.com/62mrgmWKSs — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 10, 2021

This is the second occasion since Thanksgiving that Corum has used his NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) earnings for community outreach efforts. On Thanksgiving, he purchased and delivered turkeys to those in need. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy also announced he would be donating a portion of his NIL earnings back to charity.

Blake Corum (@blake_corum) again used his NIL earnings to better the Detroit community. We talk about why he gives back, the excitement for Miami, & Jim Harbaugh's new coach of the year title. "He would give his right arm to play the game again & win." https://t.co/XhZ1V1YMJJ pic.twitter.com/okLqC2kABD — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 11, 2021

Michigan is set to face Georgia in the Orange Bowl in Miami on December 31st. Corum said that he was spending the days off to relax, recover, and recooperate mentally. He added that he is beyond excited to get to Miami and see how Wolverines fans show out in Florida.