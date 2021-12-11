Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan RB Blake Corum again uses NIL money to give back to Detroit

items.[0].videoTitle
Michigan running back Blake Corum reacts to Jim Harbaugh being voted AP college football Coach of the Year.
Posted at 11:09 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 23:19:00-05

Michigan star running back Blake Corum is spending his free time ahead of the Orange Bowl by doing good for the Detroit community. He partnered with Detroit PAL to provide Christmas gifts to the PAL Little Hoopers. He spent the evening with kids at the Most Holy Trinity School by reading books, speaking to the group, running basketball drills, and enjoying pizza. At the end of the evening he treated the group to pizza.

"Football is my passion, giving back is my purpose," said Corum.

This is the second occasion since Thanksgiving that Corum has used his NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) earnings for community outreach efforts. On Thanksgiving, he purchased and delivered turkeys to those in need. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy also announced he would be donating a portion of his NIL earnings back to charity.

Michigan is set to face Georgia in the Orange Bowl in Miami on December 31st. Corum said that he was spending the days off to relax, recover, and recooperate mentally. He added that he is beyond excited to get to Miami and see how Wolverines fans show out in Florida.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!