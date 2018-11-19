Michigan RB Karan Higdon guarantees a win over Ohio State

(WXYZ) - Speaking to reporters in Ann Arbor on Monday afternoon, Michigan RB Karan Higdon guaranteed a win over rival Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

“Yeah. Yeah I do.” pic.twitter.com/EfQBOvI1eg — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 19, 2018

On top of that, both Higdon and TE Zach Gentry said that it's a "given" that the Wolverines are a better team than the Buckeyes. Michigan is ranked No. 4 and is 10-1 on the season while Ohio State is ranked No. 10 and is also 10-1. The new College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday night.

Higdon: “Yeah. That’s a given.” pic.twitter.com/qGEVIf2ly3 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 19, 2018

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh compared the game to Christmas in his one-on-one interview with Brad Galli. You can catch that interview on 7 Action News tonight at 5 p.m.

During his weekly press conference, Harbaugh wouldn't comment on Chase Winovich's status for the game on Saturday. Winovich injured his shoulder in the game against Indiana, but CAT scans and X-rays were negative. They were also negative for Berkley Edwards.

Other quotes that came out of Monday's press conferences are:

DE Carlo Kemp: "Everybody's gonna remember what we did against Ohio State."

Michigan LB Devin Bush is wearing a ‘Revenge Tour’ hat today.



Asked him if it was just on the top of his clean hat pile or if he wore it on purpose. “Both,” he said. “It’s next to my bed.” pic.twitter.com/kvM4oysjj0 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 19, 2018

Michigan LB Devin Bush on Ohio State’s crowd: “You feel the hate.” — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 19, 2018

Michigan DE Carlo Kemp said he always keeps an eye on Ohio State.



“You’ve got to despise Ohio State.” pic.twitter.com/WAKlhMiRAk — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 19, 2018