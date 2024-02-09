Michigan reportedly hiring longtime NFL coach Wink Martindale as new defensive coordinator

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is reportedly planning to hire former New York Giants defense coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale as Michigan's new defense coordinator.

Adam Schefter reports that a deal is being finalized between the university and Martindale.

According to Schefter, Jesse Minter and Mike Macdonald, the past two DCs at Michigan, ran a version of Martindale's defense. It's expected the adjustment for Michigan players will not be as dramatic as if another coach took over the defense.

Martindale has a long history as an assistant coach, spanning decadses between the NCAA and NFL.

He started as a defense coordinator at a private college in Ohio in 1986 and then went to Notre Dame as an assistant in 1994.

He went to the NFL as the linebackers coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2004 and also has been a defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.