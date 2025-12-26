Michigan reportedly hiring Utah's Kyle Whittingham as next head coach

(WXYZ) — Michigan is expected to name Kyle Whittingham as its next head coach, sources told our sister station Scripps News Salt Lake City.

The news comes weeks after former head coach Sherrone Moore was fired and later arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Whittingham, 66, announced earlier this month that he was leaving Utah after 21 years as head coach. Now, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel with ESPN said Whittingham has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the Wolverines.

Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Whittingham is expected to be with the Wolverines for their Citrus Bowl matchup against Texas on Dec. 31, the same day Utah is scheduled to face Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl.

According to CBS Sports, Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck is expected to be the target for Whittingham's offensive coordinator job at Michigan. The Utes rank fifth in the nation in scoring average.

Moore was fired earlier this month amd later arraigned on three charges, including felony home invasion.

Moore was charged with third-degree home invasion, a felony, as well as two misdemeanors – stalking and breaking & entering. He was arraigned on the charges on and given a $25,000 cash/surety bond with conditions, including a GPS tether, mental health treatment, and no contact with the victim. He later posted the bond and was released from custody hours after the arraignment.

Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore arraigned on 3 charges, including home invasion

During the arraignment, prosecutors detailed their case against Moore, saying that it is their understanding that Moore and the victim had an intimate relationship for a number of years, and that the victim broke up with Moore on Monday.

Then, prosecutors say that over several days, Moore continued to make numerous phone calls and texts to the victim, and after he was fired on Wednesday, he went to her apartment and "barged his way in."

Prosecutors say he grabbed butter knives and a pair of scissors and threatened his own life, saying things like "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch," "my blood is on your hands," and "you ruined my life."