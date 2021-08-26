Michigan routs Texas at Little League World Series, earns rematch with Hawaii

(WXYZ) -- Michigan routed Texas 15-6 on Thursday, earning a spot in the Hank Aaron Final at the Little League World Series.

RECAP: Michigan records a 15-6 win and will battle Hawaii in the Hank Aaron Championship! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/AxF6e3m4oh — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 26, 2021

Michigan, represented by Great Lakes Regional champion Taylor North Little League, will face Honolulu, Hawaii Saturday in a rematch of Wednesday's meeting between the two, a 2-0 Hawaii win.

The winner of Saturday's Hank Aaron Final will meet the winner of the Tom Seaver Final in Sunday's LLWS championship game.