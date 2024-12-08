Michigan set to face No. 11 Alabama in Reliaquest Bowl on New Year's Eve

TAMPA BAY (WXYZ) — The 7-5 Michigan Wolverines are set to face the 9-3 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida,the Wolverines announced on social media.

According to the bowl game's website, the game will kick off at Noon EST on New Year's Eve.

This is a rematch from last season's Rose Bowl, when the Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide in overtime, 27-20, to advance to the National Championship Game, where they would ultimately beat Kalen DeBoer and the Washington Huskies to win their first title since 1997. Last year's Rose Bowl was the final game for legendary college football coach Nick Saban, who retired and was replaced at Alabama by DeBoer.

While the Wolverines won't be repeating as National Championships, they followed up their title season with a 7-5 record, headlined by rivalry wins over Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State in Sherrone Moore's first full season as head coach.

Alabama narrowly missed earning a spot in the College Football playoff this season, as they were listed as the First Team out, getting edged out by ACC standout Southern Methodist Unversity. The Crimson Tide did beat the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, but couldn't earn a spot in the expanded 12-team playoff thanks to losses to 6-6 Vanderbilt, 10-2 Tennessee and 6-6 Oklahoma.

No word yet on which Michigan players will be participating in this game and which will sit out to prepare for the NFL Draft; stay with WXYZ.com for updates on that in the coming weeks.