Michigan signs women's basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico to extension through 2025-26 season

(WXYZ) -- Michigan has signed women's basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

Barnes Arico led the Wolverines to a 16-6 record during the 2020-21 season and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history.

"The culture we have developed in our program matches what this university and community stand for," said Barnes Arico. "That really showed this past season, with our team success and excellence both on and off the court. I am so proud of the young women we have in our program and look forward to what's next."

Barnes Arico has 193 wins in nine seasons at Michigan, the most by any coach in program history. She holds a career record of 463-318 in 25 seasons as a collegiate head coach.

"I am thrilled for people to know that Kim will continue to lead our women's basketball program well into the future," said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. "Kim became our all-time winningest coach in 2018 and has continued to elevate this program both on and off the court."