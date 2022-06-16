Michigan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 class

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame announced its eight-member class of 2022 on Thursday.

Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Webber, Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, and 2005 NCAA National Champion Jennie Ritter will be inducted in the amateur category. Shane Battier — part of the 2020 class — will also be honored at the 2022 ceremony.

Detroit native and eight-time Pro Bowl tight end Antonio Gates will be inducted in the professional category. Also being honored at the ceremony will be 2020 inductee Chauncey Billups.

The 2022 class also includes former Michigan head coach John Beilein in the coaching category, Detroit Red Wings television analyst Mickey Redmond in the media category, and former Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard in the contributor category.

“This year’s class represents the excellence, diversity and depth of the best of Michigan sports history,” said Michigan Sports Hall of Fame chairman Scott Lesher.

Voting was conducted by a combination of the Hall of Fame’s election task force, a statewide election committee, and the public.

The 2022 induction ceremony will be held Saturday, September 10 in Detroit at Motor City Casino's Sound Board Theater.