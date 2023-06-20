Michigan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 induction class on Monday.

The hall of fame is broken down into several categories including professional, amateur, coach, media, contributor and legend.

The 2023 class is listed below:

Professional:



Richard “Rip” Hamilton - Detroit Pistons

Henrik Zetterberg – Detroit Red Wings

Amateur:

Ryan Miller – Michigan State University hockey

Sierra Romero – University of Michigan softball

Lorenzo White – Michigan State University football

LaMarr Woodley – University of Michigan football

Coach:

Rick Comley – College hockey coach

Media:

Mike “Doc” Emrick – NHL play-by-play voice

Contributor:

Colleen “Mrs. Hockey” Howe – Pioneering sports agent and manager

Legend:

Dawn Riley – Sailboat racing

“This year’s class spans generations and represents a diversity of champions and pioneers from the best in Michigan sports history. Congratulations to the Class of 2023,” Scott Lesher, Michigan Sports Hall of Fame chairman Scott Lesher in a statement.

The 2023 induction ceremony will be held Sept. 14 in Detroit at the Sound Board Theater at MotorCity Casino Hotel. Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased at mshof.org.

“We thank the thousands of sports fans who went online to vote and be part of this year’s election process,” Michigan Sports Hall of Fame President Jordan Field said. “The 2023 class includes those inductees who have had the most fan support in our history.”