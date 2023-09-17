Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Michigan Sports Hall of Fame: LaMarr Woodley reflects on journey from Saginaw and U-M to Super Bowl champ

LaMarr Woodley and Brad Galli
Dave Kalman
LaMarr Woodley and Brad Galli
LaMarr Woodley
Posted at 11:27 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 11:39:27-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Interview with LaMarr Woodley at the 2023 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame: talking Saginaw High, Michigan Football, and his legacy

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!