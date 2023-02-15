Michigan sports teams to honor Michigan State with helmet decal

(WXYZ) — In the wake of the tragic, deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University this week, some University of Michigan athletic teams will honor the Spartans.

Michigan Athletics tweeted out photos of special helmet decals that both the baseball and hockey teams will wear this week. They are green hearts with the Spartans logo in the middle of them.

"In the wake of this week's horrific tragedy in East Lansing, we will wear special helmet decals to honor the victims at Michigan State," Michigan Baseball wrote on Twitter.