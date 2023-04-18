Michigan State adds home football games vs. WMU in 2028, 2031

(WXYZ) — Michigan State announced Tuesday it has added future non-conference home football games against Western Michigan in the 2028 and 2031 seasons.

The Spartans, who opened the 2022 season with a 35-13 win over the Broncos, are also scheduled to host WMU at Spartan Stadium in 2025.

Michigan State's future non-conference opponents are as follows:

2023

Sept. 2: vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 9: vs. Richmond

Sept. 16: vs. Washington

2024

Aug. 31: vs. Florida Atlantic

Sept. 14: vs. Louisiana

Sept. 21: at Boston College

2025

Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 6: vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 20: vs. Boston College

2026

Sept. 5: vs. Toledo

Sept. 12: vs. Eastern Michigan

2027

Sept. 11: vs. Central Michigan

2028

Sept. 2: vs. Western Michigan

2029

Sept. 8: vs. Oregon

2030

Aug. 31: vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 7: at Oregon

2031

Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan

2032

Sept. 11: at BYU