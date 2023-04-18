Michigan State adds home football games vs. WMU in 2028, 2031

(WXYZ) — Michigan State announced Tuesday it has added future non-conference home football games against Western Michigan in the 2028 and 2031 seasons.
The Spartans, who opened the 2022 season with a 35-13 win over the Broncos, are also scheduled to host WMU at Spartan Stadium in 2025.
Michigan State's future non-conference opponents are as follows:
2023
Sept. 2: vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 9: vs. Richmond
Sept. 16: vs. Washington
2024
Aug. 31: vs. Florida Atlantic
Sept. 14: vs. Louisiana
Sept. 21: at Boston College
2025
Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 6: vs. Youngstown State
Sept. 20: vs. Boston College
2026
Sept. 5: vs. Toledo
Sept. 12: vs. Eastern Michigan
2027
Sept. 11: vs. Central Michigan
2028
Sept. 2: vs. Western Michigan
2029
Sept. 8: vs. Oregon
2030
Aug. 31: vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 7: at Oregon
2031
Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan
2032
Sept. 11: at BYU