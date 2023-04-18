Watch Now
Michigan State adds home football games vs. WMU in 2028, 2031

FILE — Michigan State running back Jalen Berger runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 13:46:48-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan State announced Tuesday it has added future non-conference home football games against Western Michigan in the 2028 and 2031 seasons.

The Spartans, who opened the 2022 season with a 35-13 win over the Broncos, are also scheduled to host WMU at Spartan Stadium in 2025.

Michigan State's future non-conference opponents are as follows:

2023
Sept. 2: vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 9: vs. Richmond
Sept. 16: vs. Washington

2024
Aug. 31: vs. Florida Atlantic
Sept. 14: vs. Louisiana
Sept. 21: at Boston College

2025
Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 6: vs. Youngstown State
Sept. 20: vs. Boston College

2026
Sept. 5: vs. Toledo
Sept. 12: vs. Eastern Michigan

2027
Sept. 11: vs. Central Michigan

2028
Sept. 2: vs. Western Michigan

2029
Sept. 8: vs. Oregon

2030
Aug. 31: vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 7: at Oregon

2031
Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan

2032
Sept. 11: at BYU

