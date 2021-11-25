Michigan State agrees to 10-year contract with Mel Tucker

(WXYZ) — Michigan State has agreed to a 10-year contract with football coach Mel Tucker, the university announced Wednesday.

The move is pending approval by MSU's Board of Trustees.

"Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the Head Football Coach at Michigan State," Tucker said on Twitter. "It is my privilege to work alongside our student-athletes, coaches and staff who embody our culture of hard work, discipline, and excellence - on and off the field."

Michigan State says Tucker’s contract includes non-performance related compensation of $9.5 million per year, including a $5.9 million base, $3.2 million in supplemental compensation for media and personal appearances, plus a $400,000 contingent annual bonus, and expires on January 15, 2032.

“The decision to extend Mel Tucker’s contract is not based on one year of results, but rather it’s an investment in a promising future for Spartan football,” said athletic director Alan Haller. “Since his hire in February 2020, the program has experienced high levels of success in three key areas: student-athlete development - on and off the field, recruiting momentum and donor and alumni base engagement and support. Mel has brought an energy to this program which has benefitted not only our athletic department, but also the university and the surrounding community.”