Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller leaving MSU, president says

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University Athletic Director Alan Haller is leaving the university, President Kevin Guskiewicz announced on Thursday.

Haller, a former MSU football player and member of the track and field team, was appointed athletic director in September 2021.

“I’m grateful for Alan’s leadership since I joined the university and appreciate the success our programs have seen under his leadership,” Guskiewicz said in a statement. “He is deeply committed to this university and has led with honesty and integrity.”

Jennifer Smith, the deputy athletic director, as well as Tom Izzo, will serve as co-interim athletic directors while the university searches for a new athletic director.

During Haller's tenure, the Spartans have won several Big Ten championships.

Guskiewicz said the university will launch a formal search in the coming weeks with search firm TurnkeyZRG. He said the university is looking for someone who can navigate the changing landscape of college athletics.

“This is a pivotal time for college athletics, where innovation, effective communications and community engagement are more important than ever,” Guskiewicz said in a statement. “Our next athletic director will lead one of the nation’s more storied athletic programs, home to 23 varsity sports, a passionate fan base, a long legacy of academic and athletic excellence and, most importantly, an ambitious future.”