Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller leaving MSU, president says

Michigan State Alan Haller
Al Goldis/AP
Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller speaks during an introductory news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Haller was appointed as vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics on Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State Alan Haller
Posted

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University Athletic Director Alan Haller is leaving the university, President Kevin Guskiewicz announced on Thursday.

Haller, a former MSU football player and member of the track and field team, was appointed athletic director in September 2021.

“I’m grateful for Alan’s leadership since I joined the university and appreciate the success our programs have seen under his leadership,” Guskiewicz said in a statement. “He is deeply committed to this university and has led with honesty and integrity.”

Jennifer Smith, the deputy athletic director, as well as Tom Izzo, will serve as co-interim athletic directors while the university searches for a new athletic director.

During Haller's tenure, the Spartans have won several Big Ten championships.

Guskiewicz said the university will launch a formal search in the coming weeks with search firm TurnkeyZRG. He said the university is looking for someone who can navigate the changing landscape of college athletics.

“This is a pivotal time for college athletics, where innovation, effective communications and community engagement are more important than ever,” Guskiewicz said in a statement. “Our next athletic director will lead one of the nation’s more storied athletic programs, home to 23 varsity sports, a passionate fan base, a long legacy of academic and athletic excellence and, most importantly, an ambitious future.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAB names WXYZ-TV Station of the Year