Michigan State D2 hockey player killed in crash in Virginia

A Michigan State University division II hockey player from West Michigan was killed in a crash in Virginia over the weekend.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened along I-95 in Caroline County around 3:40 a.m.

A semi truck was disabled and pulled over to the right shoulder. The truck was struck by a 2011 Honda CRV, being driven by 22-year-old Preston Korytkowski.

Korytkowski, who is from Rockford, died at the scene, according to police.

Michigan State University's ACHA Men's Division II Hockey program confirmed that Korytkowski died in the crash, saying "Posting this with a heavy heart. Our teammate, friend and Captain Preston sadly passed away last evening."