Michigan State DE Jacoby Windmon wins back-to-back Big Ten defensive player of the week honors

(WXYZ) — Jacoby Windmon is filling up his list of honors just two weeks into the season.

The Michigan State defensive end is again the Big Ten defensive player of the week.

Windmon forced three fumbles against Akron, also recording 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He had a fumble recovery and five total tackles. Windmon is the first MSU defensive player to win the honor in consecutive weeks.

Four Spartans players have won other Big Ten awards in back-to-back weeks: kicker Paul Edinger in 1998, Drew Stanton in 2005, Javon Ringer and kicker Brett Swenson in 2008.

In the opener against Western Michigan, the UNLV transfer had four sacks.