Michigan State golfer Ashton MucCulloch gets spot in 2025 Rocket Classic

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University golfer Ashton McCulloch has received a sponsor's exemption into the 2025 Rocket Classic, tournament officials announced on Tuesday.

McCulloch had his PGA Tour debut last year at the RBC Canadian Open and also qualified for the 2024 U.S. Open.

During his junior year at MSU, McCulloch was named to the All-Big Ten Championship team and Academic All-Big Ten Team.

“Our commitment to community includes every corner of Michigan. We’re proud to stand behind the Spartans in East Lansing and welcome Ashton to the Rocket Classic,” Rock Entertainment Group Chief Operating Officer Mark Hollis said in a statement. “Ashton earned his spot among the Big Ten’s best, and we can’t wait to see him make a potential run up the leaderboard at this summer’s tournament.”

Last week, tournament officials announced the first four commitments to the tournament – Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Cameron Davis and Nate Lashley will play in the Rocket Classic. All are past champions.

The seventh annual tournament takes place June 25-29 at Detroit Golf Club.

Watch below: Rocket Companies' Bill Emerson speaks as Rocket Classic tickets go on sale

Tickets are on sale now for the Rocket Classic. This year, tournament officials say fans can purchase daily grounds tickets starting at $65 per day, with LendingTree Lounge and Club Ace hospitality passes starting at $120 and $230, respectively.

According to tournament officials, Detroit Community Days will return on Wednesday, June 25, with free admission and parking for residents. Parking will be at the University of Detroit-Mercy on Wednesday and Wayne State University on Thursday-Sunday.

This year, students will also be able to receive a special discount of 31.3% grounds tickets using a valid .edu address. On Saturday, June 28, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite school colors.

Military members and first responders can also get complimentary tickets through Folds of Honor and Irreverent Warriors Detroit. They will get complimentary tickets for themselves and one guest, while they last.

The tournament announced a new partnership with Folds of Honor, a foundation that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members. With the partnership, Friday at the tournament will be designated as Folds of Honor Friday, and the Rocket Classic will fund 13 Folds of Honor scholarships.

Ticket options and more information are available at RocketClassic.com.