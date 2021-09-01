Michigan State hires Alan Haller as new athletic director

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University has hired Alan Haller as the university's new athletic director. Haller had previously served as the deputy AD for MSU and joined the athletic department in 2010.

Haller was most recently promoted to deputy athletic director in 2019, and replaces Bill Beekman, who announced he was stepping down from the role last month.

“Alan is a remarkable leader and an accomplished and well-rounded administrator who has been instrumental in setting up MSU Athletics for continued success,” Dianne Byrum, chair of the MSU Board of Trustees, said in a release. “Our nationwide search led us back home to a leader who is steadfastly committed to the success of our institution and its student-athletes. I have full confidence that Alan will continue to move MSU Athletics forward with a vision that focuses on student success, competitive excellence and integrity in all that we do.”

Haller played football and track and field at Michigan State, and spent 13 years with the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety before joining the athletic department. He was also part of the effort to hire Mark Dantonio and current MSU Football Coach Mel Tucker.

“Spartan athletics is filled with amazing student-athletes, talented coaches and dedicated staff," Haller said in a release. Together, we will work to ensure that MSU Athletics adds value to Michigan State University and the surrounding community. It’s our commitment as a university partner. This is an exciting time in our department’s history, full of limitless possibilities. Only together can we realize those dreams.”

Haller will be introduced to the Spartan community during a celebration at the Breslin Center next week.