Michigan State hires Oregon State's Jonathan Smith as new head coach

Michigan State University has hired Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith as their new head coach. The university made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

Smith, who was named the 2022 Pac 12 co-coach of the year, will be introduced next week on campus in East Lansing.

This season, he led the Beavers to an 8-4 record in the regular season, and Oregon State is 25-13 in their past three seasons.

"Today is an exciting day for Michigan State as we welcome Jonathan Smith, wife Candice, and children Robert, Bella and Charles to our Spartan family," said MSU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller. "Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers. He's been a part of championship staffs, coached in the College Football playoff, and understands what's required to be successful at the highest level, learning from some of the game's most successful coaches."

His past coaching experience includes Washington, Boise State, Montana, Idaho and Oregon State dating back to the early 2000s.

He is 34-35 in six seasons at Oregon State.

In September, the university fired former head coach Mel Tucker amid a sexual harassment allegation. Tucker described the justification for terminating the contract as "flimsy."

MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller addressed that response in September saying, “Simply put, Mr. Tucker’s response does not provide any information that refutes or undermines the multiple grounds for termination for cause set forth in the notice,” Haller said in a news release. “Instead, his 25-page response, which includes a 12-page letter from his attorney and a 13-page ‘expert report,’ provides a litany of excuses for his inappropriate behavior while expressly admitting to the problematic conduct outlined in the notice.”

