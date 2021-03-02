Michigan State looks for season sweep of Indiana

Indiana (12-12, 7-10) vs. Michigan State (13-10, 7-10)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State goes for the season sweep over Indiana after winning the previous matchup in Bloomington. The teams last played on Feb. 20, when the Spartans shot 49.2 percent from the field while limiting Indiana to just 43.9 percent on their way to the seven-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Michigan State’s Aaron Henry has averaged 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while Joey Hauser has put up 10.2 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds while Race Thompson has put up 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Henry has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. Henry has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Spartans are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 8-10 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Hoosiers are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 5-12 whenever opponents exceed 65 points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hoosiers. Michigan State has 50 assists on 75 field goals (66.7 percent) over its past three outings while Indiana has assists on 37 of 67 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoosiers have averaged 23.5 free throws per game.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC