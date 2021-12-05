Michigan State to face ACC champion Pittsburgh in Peach Bowl

Pittsburgh’s reward for its first ACC championship is a date with Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.

Pitt (11-2) beat Wake Forest 45-21 in the ACC championship game on Saturday night. Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns but his highlight was a 58-yard scoring run that included a fake slide.

The Dec. 30 Peach Bowl will be the Panthers’ first New Year’s Six bowl since 2004.

Michigan State (10-2) closed its regular season by beating Penn State 30-27 as Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and ran for another. The Spartans feature a strong running game. Kenneth Walker III ran for 138 yards in the win over Ohio State.