Michigan State to face ACC champion Pittsburgh in Peach Bowl

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Michigan State players walk through the tunnel before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Posted at 2:36 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 15:15:22-05

Pittsburgh’s reward for its first ACC championship is a date with Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.

Pitt (11-2) beat Wake Forest 45-21 in the ACC championship game on Saturday night. Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns but his highlight was a 58-yard scoring run that included a fake slide.

The Dec. 30 Peach Bowl will be the Panthers’ first New Year’s Six bowl since 2004.

Michigan State (10-2) closed its regular season by beating Penn State 30-27 as Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and ran for another. The Spartans feature a strong running game. Kenneth Walker III ran for 138 yards in the win over Ohio State.

