Michigan State to face UCLA in NCAA Tournament First Four

The NCAA Tournament's East Regional has a First Four matchup that looks more like a Final Four pairing based on the pedigrees of the programs.

Michigan State (15-12) faces UCLA (17-9) Thursday night, with BYU (20-6) awaiting the winner on Saturday.

UCLA forward Cody Riley called it “kind of like a revenge game” because Michigan State beat the Bruins 75-62 in last season’s Maui Invitational.

“When I saw it, I was like, ‘Man, that’s a heck of a play-in game,’ “ Riley said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”